Rams' Aaron Donald: Racks up four sacks against 49ers
Donald recorded nine tackles (eight solo), four sacks and five quarterback hits during Sunday's 39-10 win over San Francisco.
This was easily Donald's most dominate game of the season. He doubled his sack total to eight, and the nine tackles improved the All-Pro defensive lineman to 26 (17 solo) for the campaign. Additionally, the bulk of that production has come through the past four games. Continue to roll out Donald confidently in IDP settings.
