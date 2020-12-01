Donald recorded five tackles (four solo), one sack, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed Sunday against the 49ers.

Donald brought down Nick Mullens for his league-leading 10th sack of the 2020 season, but the Rams would fall 23-20. Despite an unfriendly outcome for his team, Donald was able to snap an odd streak, failing to collect a tackle in two straight games prior to Sunday's matchup. Through 11 contests, he's tallied 31 tackles (19 solo), four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery to go with 10 sacks.