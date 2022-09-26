Donald recorded six tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 20-12 win versus the Cardinals.
Donald became the fastest defensive tackle in NFL history to record 100 sacks with his takedown of Kyler Murray in the first quarter. In just 130 games, the lynchpin of the Rams defense already sits in a tie for 39th on the list of all-time sack leaders, and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. A Week 4 tilt with a San Francisco squad that's already surrendered seven sacks on the season should provide more opportunities for Donald to add to his lofty totals.