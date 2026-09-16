Donald has a "very, very realistic chance" to play versus the Giants in Week 2, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Donald isn't a lock to play against New York on Monday night, but it appears there is a good chance the 35-year-old will suit up for his first NFL game since January 2024. The future Hall of Famer has appeared in 154 regular-season games during his career, accumulating 542 total tackles, 111.0 sacks, 24 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. Donald is also a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler, among other accomplishments.