Rams head coach Sean McVay said Donald (foot) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but the defensive tackle is expected to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Even though Donald has missed the Rams' first two practices of the week due to the foot injury, the team apparently isn't too concerned that the star lineman will have to miss his first regular-season games since 2017, when he was rested for a meaningless Week 17 game. While Donald is unlikely to take part in Friday's practice as a full participant, he'll presumably be in line for his usual 80-plus-percent snap share if he avoids landing on the inactive list prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Through five games this season, Donald has tallied 21 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery.