Rams' Aaron Donald: Records another sack in Week 10
Donald registered three tackles (two solo), a sack, a pass defensed and forced a fumble during Sunday's 33-7 win over Houston.
Make it four consecutive games with a sack for Donald, as it appears he's just hitting full stride when it matters most in the real and fantasy game. The Rams high-scoring attack has been forcing opposing offenses into predictable game scripts, and Donald and the rest of the defense are thriving. It's currently a cushy setup for Donald, and barring an injury, there's no reason to expect his performance to dip moving forward.
