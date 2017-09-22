Rams' Aaron Donald: Records first sack
Donald played 68 of 82 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack during Thursday's 41-39 win over San Francisco.
After a mediocre return to action in Week 2 against Washington, Donald was a force Thursday. He was a consistent nuisance for opposing quarterback Brian Hoyer, and fittingly, Donald sacked Hoyer on the 49ers' final offensive play. Thursday's showing affirmed Donald is back in top form, and he projects to provide strong fantasy numbers in IDP settings moving forward.
