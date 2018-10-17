Rams' Aaron Donald: Records sack in win

Donald logged three tackles (two solo) and one sack in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Per usual, Donald's impact on the game went well beyond the scoresheet, as he and the rest of the Rams front seven was able to limit the Broncos to 60 yards rushing on 17 carries. Donald will look to continue his dominance against the 49ers in Week 7.

More News
Our Latest Stories