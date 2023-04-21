Donald had tightrope surgery on his ankle this winter but expects to be a full participant in the Rams' offseason program, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Donald missed the final six games of 2022, his his first time in a nine-year career with more than two absences in a season. He should be ready for training camp even if he's limited to some degree this spring, but it's possible his numbers take a hit with the Rams no longer boasting an impressive cast of talent on defense. The team has suffered numerous free-agent losses the past few years, including LB Bobby Wagner this offseason, and also traded superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Miami in March. There's also the matter of aging, with Donald turning 32 in May after his per-game production took a slight downturn last year (5.0 sacks, 49 tackles in 11 games).