Donald (ankle) shared a video of himself working out Tuesday and reiterated that he intends to play in the 2023 season, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Donald missed the last six games of the 2022 campaign due to an ankle injury, but Tuesday's video indicates that the star defensive tackle remains in good health. It's unclear whether Donald will be ready for the start of offseason workouts or require more time to rehab, but the 31-year-old has confirmed that he will suit up in 2023, which will be his 10th season in the NFL.