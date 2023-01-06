Donald (ankle) has been officially ruled out for the Rams' season finale Sunday versus the Seahawks, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports.

As expected, Donald will not appear in the Rams' last game of the year and head into the offseason having sat out the final six games of the season. The defensive tackle flirted with retirement following the team's Super Bowl victory in February and will certainly weigh his options again following a disappointing campaign for Los Angeles in 2022. Donald will officially finish his ninth season in the league with 49 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 11 appearances.