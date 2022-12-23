Donald (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 16 and is expected to remain out for the rest of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Donald will miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday versus the Broncos and head coach Sean McVay said Friday and that he's unlikely to play again this season. If it is the end of Donald's campaign, he'll finish with 49 tackles, including a career-low five sacks, while also deflecting two passes, forcing a fumble and recovering one as well over 11 games.