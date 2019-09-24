Rams' Aaron Donald: Sack in win

Donald recorded four tackles (three solo) and a sack across 66 snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Donald was questionable during the week due to a back injury he suffered in Week 2's win over the Saints but ultimately was able to suit up -- he has still never missed an NFL contest. He made his impact felt throughout the contest, as he recorded his first sack of the season.

