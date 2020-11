Donald recorded four tackles (three solo), two tackles for loss and a sack in Sunday's 28-17 loss to the Dolphins.

The Rams controlled time of possession, as Miami benefited from a defensive touchdown and a special teams touchdown. Still, Donald found time to welcome rookie Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the NFL with a sack in Tua's first start. That sack was Donald's ninth of the season, putting him on an 18-sack pace.