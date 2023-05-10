Donald (ankle) declared himself "100 percent" healthy Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Donald turns 32 later in May but quickly responded "not really" when a reporter asked him if he'd considered retiring this offseason. He had tightrope surgery on a season-ending ankle injury at some point in December or January, and while he'll perhaps be eased into offseason practices, Donald apparently has completed his rehab process. He probably won't get much help from his teammates this year, with CB Jalen Ramsey and LB Bobby Wagner being the latest big-name losses for the Rams defense. What's left behind Donald is one of the youngest defenses in the league, if not the youngest.