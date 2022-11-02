Donald recorded seven tackles (four solo) including one tackle for loss during Sunday's 31-14 loss to the 49ers.

Donald played every defensive snaps for the first time this season as the Rams' struggled to slow down San Francisco's offense in the second half. After recording at least 12.5 sacks in each of the past four seasons, the star defensive end has logged just four sacks over the first seven contests of 2022. However, Donald could stand to terrorize Tampa Bay's depleted offensive line this coming Sunday.