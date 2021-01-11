Donald (ribs) is day-to-day but expected to play in the NFC divisional round against the Packers, per coach Sean McVay, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

While Donald's reps in practice could be capped this week, his coach said the rib injury Donald suffered in Saturday's win over Seattle won't affect the star defensive lineman's availability for the divisional round. Donald is the lifeblood of the stingy Rams defense, as he posted 13.5 sacks in the regular season and another two in the wild-card round.