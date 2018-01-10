Rams' Aaron Donald: Sitting out Pro Bowl

Donald will miss this year's Pro Bowl due to an undisclosed injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Donald bookended a typically strong regular season with absences. The first was the result of a 44-day holdout that ended just one day before Week 1, while the latter equated to a healthy scratch with the postseason in mind. Overall, he accrued 41 tackles, matched his career high with 11 sacks and tacked on five forced fumbles in only 14 contests. He's locked into a fifth year with the Rams, but negotiations on a long-term deal should commence at some point due to the consistency displayed in his career to date.