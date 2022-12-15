Rams head coach Sean McVay said Donald (ankle) won't practice Thursday, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports.
Earlier in the week, McVay disclosed that Donald hasn't been shut down for the season, despite the 4-9 Rams' status as a non-contender. That being said, the fact that Donald still isn't practicing after missing his second straight game in last Thursday's win over the Raiders, suggests he's not trending in the right direction for the Rams' Week 15 game against the Packers on Monday. Michael Hoecht has handled snap shares north of 80 percent while Donald has been sidelined the past two games, recording eight tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble during that span.