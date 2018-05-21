Rams' Aaron Donald: Skips Day 1 of OTAs

Donald was absent from OTAs, which began Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Donald is still seeking a long-term deal as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register notes that Donald skipped OTAs last season, reported for mandatory minicamp, and then began his holdout at the start of training camp. Whether the Rams and Donald will have a similar standoff remains to be seen, but either way, he's unlikely to participate in voluntary OTAs this week.