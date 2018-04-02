Rams' Aaron Donald: Slated for same role

The Rams' addition of Ndamukong Suh shouldn't have much impact on how Donald (undisclosed) lines up in the defense, ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez reports.

The Rams plan to use Suh as a nose tackle in their 3-4 base defense, allowing Donald to continue in his usual spot as a 3-technique lined up between the left guard and left tackle. Both players figure to rush from the interior on passing downs, with Michael Brockers typically coming off the field in favor of a defensive back. Donald skipped the Pro Bowl in January while tending to an undisclosed injury, but there's been nothing to suggest it will be still be an issue when the Rams start their offseason workout program in mid-April. The real concern is signing Donald to a long-term contract, as he's entering the final year of his rookie deal and presumably expects to become the highest paid defensive player in the NFL. It won't come as any surprise if he skips the offseason program while his agent negotiates with the Rams. When all is said and done, Donald should benefit from Suh's presence, though double teams will still be a fact of life.