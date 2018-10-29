Rams' Aaron Donald: Tallies two sacks in win
Donald recorded three tackles (two solo), including two sacks, in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Donald continued his streak of dominant play through Week 8. After being held without a sack in the Rams' first three games, Donald has averaged two per week the last five. He leads the league with 10 sacks, which is one short of his career high mark of 11. He'll look to maintain his momentum in Week 9, when the Rams face off against the Saints.
