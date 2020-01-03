Rams' Aaron Donald: Turns in another dominant season
Donald finished the 2019 campaign with 48 tackles (29 solo) and 12.5 sacks.
Repeating his 20.5 sacks from the 2018 campaign was unlikely, so while Donald did drop significantly to just 12.5 this season, that mark still ranked seventh in the NFL. Additionally, the attention opposing offenses paid to slowing down Donald allowed teammate Dante Fowler Jr. to record 11.5 sacks of his own. Duplicating his 2019 numbers would line Donald up for another excellent fantasy season, but it's not out of the question to expect him to end up somewhere in the middle of his production over the past two years.
