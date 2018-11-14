Rams' Aaron Donald: Two-sack Sunday

Donald recorded four tackles (three solo) and 2.5 sacks across 54 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

Donald now has a league-leading 12.5 sacks on the season, which also marks a new season-high for the four-year pro. He'll now face arguably his toughest task of the season, getting a hold of Patrick Mahomes, who has only been sacked 17 times this year.