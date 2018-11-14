Rams' Aaron Donald: Two-sack Sunday

Donald recorded four tackles (three solo) and 2.5 sacks across 54 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

Donald now has a league-leading 12.5 sacks on the season, which also marks a new season-high for the four-year pro. He'll now face arguably his toughest task of the season, getting a hold of Patrick Mahomes, who has only been sacked 17 times this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....