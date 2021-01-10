Donald was forced out of Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks with a rib injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Donald is considered doubtful to return after leaving in the third quarter. Prior to his exit, Donald was dominant as usual, putting up two sacks and three quarterback hits. He hasn't missed a game since the 2017 season. The Rams should provide a more detailed update on Donald's injury following Saturday's game. The perennial All Pro posted 45 tackles, 13.5 sacks and four forced fumbles during the regular season.