Donald stated only "we're taking it day by day" when asked Monday if he'll travel to Australia and/or play in the Rams season opener against San Francisco on Thursday, Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post reports.

Previous reports indicated that Donald would at least travel to Australia, but it's uncertain if that's still the case. Donald didn't officially unretire until Aug. 30, so he may not be fully ready to return to NFL action after logging his most recent snap during the 2023 season. Even if he does travel and suit up, Donald may be given a reduced workload as he eases his way back from a lengthy hiatus.