Donald has a "very, very realistic chance" to play versus the Giants in Week 2, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Donald isn't a lock to play against New York on Monday night, but it appears there is a chance the 35-year-old will suit up for his first game since January 2024. The 2014 No. 13 overall pick has appeared in 154 regular-season games throughout his career, accumulating 542 total tackles, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. Donald is also a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler, among other accomplishments.