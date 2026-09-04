Coach Sean McVay said all Rams players, including Donald, are expected to travel with the team to Australia for next Thursday's Week 1 game against the 49ers, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

According to Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network, it remains to be seen if Donald will suit up for the regular-season opener, but as Cameron DaSilva of USA Today points out, it would seem like the defensive lineman has a good chance to play if the team is putting him on a 16-hour flight. Donald just officially rejoined the Rams last weekend, but he's been working out at the facility this summer and getting into game shape. He could be part of the defensive line rotation against San Francisco, as Los Angeles will likely be trying to make a statement against a division rival.