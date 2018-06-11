Rams' Aaron Donald: Won't participate in minicamp

Donald won't attend Los Angeles' upcoming mandatory minicamp, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Donald heads into the final year of his rookie deal and is looking for a hefty raise and long-term extension. With the two sides having yet to come to an agreement, he'll be a minicamp holdout, and there's a chance that extends into training camp for a second straight season depending on how quickly things progress. Donald is already a four-time Pro Bowler and is coming off a 2017 campaign where he nabbed NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, so he has plenty of bargaining chips.

