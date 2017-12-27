Rams' Aaron Donald: Won't play Week 17
Donald won't play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.
An obvious candidate to be rest, Donald owns a per-game average of 56 snaps, a massive number for a defensive lineman. He's made the most of the workload with 41 tackles (32 solo), 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 14 games. Donald is a legitimate candidate for Defensive Player of the Year honors, as there's no runaway favorite for the award this year.
