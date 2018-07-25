Rams' Aaron Donald: Won't report for start of camp
Donald will not be with the Rams for the start of training camp, NFL.com reports.
Though teammates Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley signed big long-term deals with the Rams, Donald's contract situation remains unsettled, prompting the star defensive tackle to stay away from the team as training camp opens. Donald -- who is in the final year of his rookie deal -- sat out all of training camp last year before reporting to the team just before Week 1, so it's plausible that his current absence could drag on. Ideally, the two sides will avoid a protracted holdout, given that if Donald doesn't report to work at least a month before the start of the regular season, his free agency would be pushed back a year. In 14 games last season, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2014 draft proved to be a useful IDP, en route to notching 11 sacks, 41 tackles and five forced fumbles.
