Neary suffered a fractured ankle during Saturday's game against the Broncos, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Neary was already suspended for the first four contests of the 2019 campaign, but he'll remain out for longer than the first month following a serious injury. A timeline for his return has yet to be established, though it's already been revealed that he'll require surgery, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

