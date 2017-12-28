The Rams signed Neary to a contract Thursday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports.

Neary was with the Rams for the first week of the season before being waived in order for the team to add depth at cornerback. He'll likely serve as the backup at center to Austin Blythe, since LA management has stated they won't be playing starter John Sullivan (rest) in Sunday's season finale against the 49ers.

