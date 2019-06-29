Rams' Aaron Neary: Suspended four games
The NFL has suspended Neary for the first four games of the 2019 season due to a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
There has been no further information behind what caused the violation. Neary is currently projected to provide depth on the Rams' offensive line should he ultimately make the final roster.
