Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Dealing with calf injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon is dealing with a calf injury, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Witherspoon has sat out the past few days of practice as he's currently battling a calf injury. The severity of the injury is currently unknown but if he ends up being forced to miss extended time, Cobie Durant would be in line for increased playing time.
