Witherspoon (shoulder) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Witherspoon has been sidelined since Week 2 while recovering from a broken shoulder blade, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. Head coach Sean McVay originally described the cornerback's injury as a broken clavicle in September, but nonetheless, the team has now opened a 21-day practice window for Witherspoon. He was a full participant at Wednesday's practice session, and it's possible that he could return to action Sunday against the Panthers. The 30-year-old will have to be activated from IR within the next 21 days, or he'll be forced to remain sidelined for the rest of the season.