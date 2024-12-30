Witherspoon tallied six tackles (five solo) and two pass defenses (including an interception) during the Rams' 13-9 win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Witherspoon played a season-high 73 snaps on defense Saturday. He made the biggest play of the game late in the fourth quarter, when he made a diving catch for the game-sealing interception on a pass from Kyler Murray to the end zone that bounced off the helmet of Trey McBride. It was Witherspoon's first interception of the 2024 campaign and the 12th of his eight-year NFL career. The 2017 third-round pick is up to 29 tackles (23 solo) and eight pass defenses (including one interception) across 12 regular-season games.