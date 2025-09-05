Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Good to go vs. Texans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus Houston, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Witherspoon popped up on the Rams' injury report with a knee issue Thursday, but it was apparently minor and won't stop him from suiting up in Week 1. With Christian Kirk ruled out for Sunday with a hamstring issue, Witherspoon figures to be lining up mostly against Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins when he's on the field.
