Witherspoon (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus Houston, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Witherspoon popped up on the Rams' injury report with a knee issue Thursday, but it was apparently minor and won't stop him from suiting up in Week 1. With Christian Kirk ruled out for Sunday with a hamstring issue, Witherspoon figures to be lining up mostly against Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins when he's on the field.