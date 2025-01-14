Witherspoon exited Monday night's wild-card playoff contest against the Vikings with a thigh injury and is doubtful to return, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Witherspoon walked off the field with the training staff after T.J. Hockenson's 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Josh Wallace is next up for cornerback reps behind Cobie Durant, Darious Williams and Quentin Lake.
More News
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Game-winning pick vs. Arizona•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Called up from practice squad•
-
Ahkello Witherspoon: Officially signs•
-
Ahkello Witherspoon: Return to LA expected•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Posts numerous career-highs•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Productive in Sunday's win•