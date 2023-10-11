Witherspoon recorded four solo tackles while intercepting a pass and deflecting another in Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Eagles.
Witherspoon was able to snag his second interception of the year, picking off Jalen Hurts in the third quarter of the contest. Through five games, the cornerback has compiled nine tackles, two interceptions and three pass deflections in his first campaign with the Rams.
More News
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Returns versus Philly•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Questionable to return•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Records interception•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Participating in practice•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Finds new home•
-
Ahkello Witherspoon: Will be cut by Pittsburgh•