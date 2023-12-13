Witherspoon had four tackles and an interception in Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Witherspoon picked off Lamar Jackson late in the second quarter. It was his third interception of the year and he's now tied his career-high mark that he set in 2021 with the Steelers. Witherspoon is up to 35 tackles on the year and is two away from matching his career high he set in 2018 with the 49ers.