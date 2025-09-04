Witherspoon did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Witherspoon may have picked up the injury during Wednesday's practice session. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but his practice participation Friday will provide clarity on his chances of playing in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Texans in Los Angeles. Cobie Durant, Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes would be the top candidates to start at outside corner opposite Darious Williams if Witherspoon is not cleared to play in Week 1.