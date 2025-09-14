Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Out for game Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon (shoulder) is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The starting right cornerback did not record a stat before exiting in the second quarter. In his absence, Emmanuel Forbes will likely step forward as the Rams' "top outside corner," per Nate Atkins of The Athletic.
More News
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Good to go vs. Texans•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Nursing knee injury•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Back at practice•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Working through calf injury•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Staying in L.A.•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Uneven season with Rams•