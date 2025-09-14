default-cbs-image
Witherspoon (shoulder) is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The starting right cornerback did not record a stat before exiting in the second quarter. In his absence, Emmanuel Forbes will likely step forward as the Rams' "top outside corner," per Nate Atkins of The Athletic.

