Witherspoon (shoulder), who officially remains on IR, was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Witherspoon logged two straight full practices after being designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. With the cornerback's practice record, the Rams will likely activate him to the 53-man roster in time for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

