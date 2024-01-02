Witherspoon logged seven total tackles (four solo), including one tackle for loss while also deflecting a pass in Sunday's 26-25 win over the Giants.

Witherspoon was tied for Los Angeles' third-leading tackler in Week 17, posting the most total stops he has in a game all season. The veteran cornerback has been a staple on the Rams' defense in his first season with the team, recording 47 total tackles, 14 pass deflections and three interceptions in 16 appearances. Expect Witherspoon to continue holding it down in Los Angeles' secondary during the team's divisional matchup with the 49ers in Week 18.