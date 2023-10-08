Witherspoon is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles with cramping, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Witherspoon recorded his second interception of the season when he picked off a pass from Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts near the corner of the end zone in the third quarter. It's unclear how severe the 28-year-old's cramping issue currently is, but his absence will leave the Rams without their top nickel back for the time being. With Witherspoon sidelined, expect Duke Shelley to take on a larger role behind starting cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick.