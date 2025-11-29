Witherspoon (shoulder) was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday and has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.

The 30-year-old will suit up Sunday for the first time since sustaining a broken shoulder blade in the Rams' Week 2 win over the Titans. Witherspoon was a key part of Los Angeles' secondary in 2024, recording 31 total tackles and nine passes defended, including one interception, across 13 regular-season contests. Now fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of the Rams' top boundary corners in Week 13.