Witherspoon (general soreness) returned to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon temporarily exited the game while dealing with a cramping issue. However, it appears he was able to quickly overcome this issue, as he is back on the field for the fourth quarter. Expect Witherspoon to reprise his role as the Rams' top nickel cornerback for the remainder of the contest.