Witherspoon (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Witherspoon broke his clavicle in the Rams' Week 2 win over the Titans, so his move to IR on Monday comes as no surprise. The Colorado product played 62 defensive snaps this season before sustaining his injury, recording three total tackles and one pass defended. With Witherspoon now on IR, Josh Wallace is currently the lone reserve outside cornerback on the Rams' active roster.