Witherspoon (thigh) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Despite opening the week with consecutive DNPs, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday that he expects Witherspoon to play in Sunday's NFC divisional-round game against the Eagles, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register. Witherspoon suffered a thigh injury in the third quarter of Monday's NFC wild-card win over the Vikings.